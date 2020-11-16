1/1
Kenneth C. Fredricks
Kenneth C. Fredricks

New London - Kenneth "Ken" Charles Fredricks, age 90, passed away on Saturday, November 14th at St. Joseph's Residence in New London. He was born May 19, 1930 to the late Andrew and Clara (Presteen) Fredricks.

On August 8, 1959, Ken married (Valeria) Jean Diley Johnson. Ken worked at Consolidated Papers in Appleton until the company closed. He then worked for Service Motor Company in Dale, until he retired.

Ken loved fishing, hunting, boating, snowmobiling and playing cards. Ken and Jean were one of the six couples who started the Dale Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. They took many vacation trips on the Mississippi River with their friends, always enjoying the outdoors. He loved snowmobiling and trips to their cottage in Three Lakes, WI.

Ken is survived by a son Bruce of Appleton, step-daughter Jane Braun of Appleton, sister-in-law Nila Sommer of Appleton, nieces, nephews, friends, and special caregiver friends at St. Joe's.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean, his parents, two brothers: Marvin and Orville (Evelyn), stepson-in-law Jerry Braun, brothers-in-law, Warren (Mabel, Phyllis) Diley, Adrian Sommer, and sister-in-law, Virginia (Norman) Julius.

Per his request, no funeral service will be held. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at St. Joseph's Residence for their kindness and care over the past 5 ½ years. You gave him companionship, love and great memories.

For more information or to share a memory of Ken, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
