Kenneth C. Kaufert

Kenneth C. Kaufert Obituary
Kenneth C. Kaufert

Former Fox Valley resident Kenneth C. Kaufert, 84, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.

Ken was born in Neenah, WI on February 12, 1936 to Clarence Otto Kaufert and Dorothy (Delfosse) Kaufert.

Ken served in the United States Air Force as a Security Specialist, then returned to the Fox Valley where he worked and lived and touched many lives. He and his wife, Judy, spent 45 good years together there. He is survived by his loving wife, his sister, children, stepchildren & grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to 150 W. Centennial Drive Apt. 118 Oak Creek, WI 53154.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020
