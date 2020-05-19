|
|
Kenneth E. Pomeroy
Kaukauna - Kenneth Edward Pomeroy, age 90, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Due to current circumstances, a private service is being held for the family on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, beginning at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to view the service in a livestream by visiting Ken's website at https://wichmannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/kenneth-e-pomeroy/.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 20, 2020