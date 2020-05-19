Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
view the service in a livestream by visiting Ken's website at https://wichmannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/kenneth-e-pomeroy/
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pomeroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Pomeroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Pomeroy Obituary
Kenneth E. Pomeroy

Kaukauna - Kenneth Edward Pomeroy, age 90, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Due to current circumstances, a private service is being held for the family on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, beginning at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to view the service in a livestream by visiting Ken's website at https://wichmannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/kenneth-e-pomeroy/.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent