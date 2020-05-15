|
Kenneth G. Felton
Appleton, Wiscosnin - Kenneth George Felton, age 86, of Appleton, WI was called from this life to eternal life with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 of natural causes.
Ken was born on March 23, 1934 in Appleton to the late John and Pearl Felton. He married Carol Rudolph on May 4, 1954 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Mackville, WI. Carol and Ken loved each other in good times and bad, in sickness and health for 66 years. Together they owned and managed Westland Villas and other apartment complexes. Ken also co-owned and operated the Valley Glass Company along with his dad and brother, Jim.
Ken was a natural-born servant leader in the business and civic community. Past positions held include: President of the Northside Business Association, Wisconsin Apartment Association and Fox Valley Apartment Association; Trustee of St. Edward Parish; Veteran of the U.S. Army as a sergeant; member of both the Kaukauna-Little Chute and Fox Valleyaires Barbershop Choruses for over 50 years; and an officer of the Land of Lakes Barbershop District.
Most of all, Ken was a loving husband, dedicated dad and beloved grandpa. He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his wife, Carol; 5 children: Fr. Dan Felton, Therese (Craig) Rilling, Mary (Tom) Mentele, Jenny (Paul) Bonikowske, Peggy (Gary) Vaubel; grandchildren: Matt Mentele, Mark (Annie Johnson) Mentele Paul Mentele, Charlie (Kristen) Rilling, Betsy Rilling, Megan Bonikowske, Rachel Bonikowske and Ramona Vaubel; great-grandchildren, Cole Rilling and Carson Rilling; brother, Jim (Shelby) Felton; and numerous other dear family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated for Ken on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10 AM. Inurnment will follow. A public Visitation and Memorial Mass for Ken will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Heiks, Jackie, Jamie, the doctors and nurses at Appleton ThedaCare, Senior Helpers staff Carly and to Randy Van Camp for all of his help to Mom and Dad.
In lieu of flowers, Ken's family asks that memorial donations be made to the Fox Valleyaires Barbershop Chorus and St. Edward Adult Choir in his memory.
To leave a special message or online condolences for Ken's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
"The greatest among you is the servant of all."(Matthew 23:11)
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 15 to May 17, 2020