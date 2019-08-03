|
Kenneth G. Renning
New London - Kenneth George Renning, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 10, 1937, the son of George and Anna Onderak Renning, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ken married Carol Stepetz on August 6, 1966. He is survived by his Wife Carol and two sons; Tony and Lori Renning, Oshkosh, their son Brogan and daughter Addison; and John and Jane Renning, Cedar Rapids IA, and their sons Jack and Sammy and daughter Isabel. He has one Sister, Georgianna, Dale DeMeuse. Ken is also survived by Spike (the cat). Ken was preceded in death by both parents.
Ken was a 1955 graduate of Milwaukee Washington High School. He furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse (BS) and (MS), where he excelled at track. Ken also furthered his education at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Ken served in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Ken was employed by the School District of New London for 34 years, serving as a Teacher, High School Principal and District Administrator (recognized as the Wisconsin Media Organization Administrator of the Year), before retiring in 1995. While serving as a teacher he also coached track and cross country. He was also a member of local civic organizations:
Member of the Rotary Club of New London (1969-1997), serving as President on two occasions and also serving as Secretary. Ken also helped to develop the Rotary Tree Planting project and Scholarship program offered to Students of New London High School.
Member of the New London Family Medical Center's Board of Directors (1975-2006), serving as President (2001-2006).
Former President of the New London Chamber of Commerce
Founder of the Wolf River Health Care Foundation, serving on the Board of Directors from 2003-2012.
Director and Founder of the Business/Industry/Schools Council; organized to maintain communication between the schools and local industry in support of student achievement in the areas of both of their interests.
Board of Directors - New London United Way
New London Library/Museum Board of Directors (1977-2010), serving as the President on multiple occasions and also Secretary.
Directed the School to Work Program for area High School students (1996-1999).
Meals on Wheels
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London, WI. The funeral will be a private family ceremony.
The Renning family would like to specifically thank Ascension at Home Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019