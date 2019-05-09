|
Kenneth Ganzel
Seymour - Kenneth Carl Elmer Ganzel, 84, of Seymour, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center, Appleton with his family by his side. He was born November 22, 1934, son of the late Edward and Josephine (Richards) Ganzel.
He was united in marriage on May 12, 1962 to Sharon Greenquist at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, where he was also a member.
Ken loved spending time with his family, fishing, bargaining at rummage sales, desserts and reading, especially Louis L'Amour. He had a big heart. He was an avid follower of Seymour High School sports, particularly basketball. Ken was an expert carpenter with meticulous attention to detail. Ken enjoyed his daily games of double solitaire with his daughter, Laurie.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Laurie Ganzel, Carrie (Scott) Winkler, Kelly Kaster, Paula (Tate) Zurbuchen; grandchildren, Caitlynn (Chris) Acy, Jordan Kaster, Michael Winkler, Makenna Zurbuchen, Marissa Kaster, Ryan Zurbuchen; siblings, Geraldine Ganzel, Phyllis Toonen, Robert (Carol) Ganzel, Doris (Glenn) Knox, Mavis (Thomas) Brownson, Richard (Mary) Ganzel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Toonen.
Friends may call at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9-11 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be expressed to Ken's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Seymour.
Ken's family was so thankful for his never-ending love and support. His soft heart was something they greatly appreciated, and they are grateful for the way he served as a role model for them. He will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 9, 2019