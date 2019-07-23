|
|
Kenneth Glocke
Manawa - Kenneth Arnold Glocke, age 89, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. Ken was born to the late Arnold and Alma (Drath) Glocke on December 27, 1929 in the Town of Little Wolf. Ken was united in marriage to Hilda Marie Riske on May 4, 1957. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage. They met each other while Ken worked at the Dretzke farm in his early years. He worked at Murphy Construction for 35 years, retiring in 1995. Ken also worked at Ripon Pickle Company of Manawa after retirement. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, making wooden lawn ornaments and bird houses out of gourds he grew and cutting fire wood. Ken enjoyed the Cubs, Packers and Brewers. He enjoyed Polka music and playing Sheepshead. Every New Year's Eve for 62 years Ken and Hilda celebrated with special, long-time friends, Dave and Donna Polzin and Delores and Russell Miller playing cards, drinking wine and having lunch together.
Ken is survived by his wife, Hilda; children, Randy (Nancy) Glocke, Susie (Jim) Tomsovic, Sherry (Dave) Walker and Bruce (Carol) Glocke; 6 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Bev) Glocke and Delores (Duane) Bork and sister-in-law, Jane Glocke. He is further survived by fellow card players and many friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David.
The funeral for Ken will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. The visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa and again on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Little Wolf Cemetery, Town of Little Wolf.
The family wishes to thank the staff and chaplains at St. Elizabeth Hospital, New London ER doctors and nurses, Pastor Reichle and Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 23 to July 24, 2019