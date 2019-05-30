|
|
Kenneth Herbert Dietz
Chilton, Wisconsin - Kenneth Herbert Dietz, age 78, of Chilton, died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Century Ridge in Chilton. He was born September 3, 1940 in Fond du Lac, son of the late Gottfried & Lorena (Voigt) Dietz. He married Sandra Achter on July 29, 1978 at Ebenezer UCC in Chilton.
Ken worked for 40 years at the Chilton Metal Products until he retired in 2002.
Kenny's laid back personality and dry humor served him well throughout life while he putzed around in his garage and gave all that he was to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ken also never passed up an opportunity to go swing the sticks at the golf course or spend time at the cottage in Stockbridge where he could enjoy some rest and relaxation.
Survivors include his wife: Sandy; his daughter: Julie and her significant other, Dean Ecker; his grandchildren: Amanda Ditter and her fiancé Aaron Haen, Ashley Ditter and her fiancé Owen Carle, & Josh (Kayla) Ditter; great grandchildren: Branden, Natalie, Serenity, Blake, Garrett, Cora & Lincoln; his sisters-in-law: Sue Achter, Mary Ann Dietz, Barb (Bud) Wieting; brother-in-law: Peter Dunham, Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws: Leander & Mary Achter; and his brothers: Harvey & Donald.
Funeral service will be at 6:00 pm on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Burial will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until 5:45 pm on Monday June, 3, 2019.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2019