Kenneth Howard Young
Menasha, Wisconsin - Kenneth Howard Young, 84 years, passed away April 24, 2019 at Oakridge Gardens in Menasha, Wisconsin. He was born January 29, 1935 to Howard and Marcella (Krablean) Young.
Ken worked as a pressman at George Banta Company for 43 years, where he was president of the union. He was Chairman for the Town of Vinland for many, many years, was a member of Bravo, Crime Stoppers, the Winnebago Auxiliary Police and a Volunteer at Theda Clark for 10 years.
Ken loved hunting and fishing, trips to Florida, the Badlands and the family dogs.
Ken is survived by his daughter Kristy (Tim) Geiger, grandchildren Alicia Peterson and Justin Peterson, great-grandchildren Noelle, Jaydon, Keeran, Keyrah and sister-in-law Barbara Young. Further survived by nieces, nephews and extended family.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Grusczynski) of 50 years, parents Howard and Marcella Young, in-laws Edward and Ellen Grusczynski, Myrtle Schneider, brothers Robert Young and Dick Young, sisters-in-law Darlene Young, Donna Sell, Debbie Schwandt, brother-in-law Howard Sell and friend Ferd Schneider.
A memorial service for Kenny will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30 am at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1451 Green Valley Rd. Neenah. Family and friends may gather at the cemetery from 9:30 am until time of service.
Thanks to the 5th floor staff at Theda Care, Theda Care Hospice and Jason at Oakridge Gardens for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Neenah Animal Shelter.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 2, 2019