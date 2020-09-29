Kenneth J. BeggsClintonville - Kenneth J. Beggs, age 77, formerly of Clintonville WI, died in his home in Red Lodge, Montana, on 14 November, 2019, after an extended illness surrounded by his family. Ken was born to Keith R. Beggs and Aileen F. (Noonan), on 25 February 1942, in Clintonville. Ken attended St. Rose School and graduated from Clintonville High School in 1961. While in school he took part in sports, and lettered in football and basketball. He was on well-known coach Carl Bruggink's first team with later basketball star and Coach Dick Bennett. Ken worked part time evenings and summers at the Clintonville Community Hospital. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 21.He then studied nursing at Alexian Brothers in Chicago, being certified a Registered Nurse in 1963. He began medical studies at Loyola University, but thought better of it, dropped out, joined the Army and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps in 1966. He received basic training at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, then was stationed at DeWitt Army Hospital, Fort Belvoir VA. He was promoted to 1st Lieut. and completed his service in April 1968.He then returned to school, graduating from St. Francis School of Anesthesia in LaCrosse, WI, in 1969, as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He then spent a long and dedicated career in anesthesia at several hospitals in Illinois.In 1966 Ken married Janet Ann Ravencroft, also a registered nurse. The couple had three children, and later divorced. Ken later married Sandra C. (Spencer) Gee in 1986, also divorced later.Ken then married Sandra Linea Geuther (a nurse) in 2007, the couple living on her family farm near Mendota IL, until moving to Montana in 2014. He was a dog lover, his favorite perhaps being "Archer," a brown lab. Several of his canine pals will be buried with him.He moved to Red Lodge, MT, in 2014, to be nearer his two daughters and grandchildren who lived in that area. In Montana, Ken became very socially involved and loved volunteering at the Church of the Rockies, the Elks Club, VFW and the American Legion. He was proud to be serving as Post Commander, American Legion Post 17 at the time of his death.Ken is predeceased by his mother, father, and infant brother Robert.Ken is survived by his wife Sandy of Red Lodge, MT, his son Keith (Julie) Beggs, of Naperville IL, daughters Allison (John) Wollenburg of Red Lodge, Emily (Rob) Payne of Columbus MT, his ex-wife Janet Beggs of Naperville, IL, siblings Patricia Grote of Long Beach, CA, Richard (Anne) Beggs of Clintonville, Barbara and Mary Kay Beggs and Jane (Bob) Schmidt, all of Severn, MD, his grandchildren Austin and Mason Beggs, Hannah and Callie Wollenburg, Lily, Abby and Caden Knoll, and Seth and Emelie Geuther.A private family burial service will take place at 11:00 Thursday 8 October 2020, in Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville, followed by military honors by American Legion Post 63, VFW Post 664 and the Legion Auxiliary.A scholarship fund in Ken's name has been established. Donations may be sent to Allison Wollenburg, 109 Luoma Ranch Road, Red Lodge MT 59068The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the Beggs family.