Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Haase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Haase


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Haase Obituary
Kenneth J. Haase

Larsen - Kenneth J. Haase, age 69, of Larsen, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born September 3, 1950, in Neenah to the late Roy Sr. and Mary (Vosburg) Haase. Ken was a 1968 graduate of Winneconne High School. After graduation Ken served in the U.S. Army, and while in the service he began dating Debby Hansen, and on July 17, 1976, they were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester. For many years he was employed by Winnebago County until his retirement in 2017. In retirement, Ken enjoyed spending time with family whether on the water fishing or in the woods hunting and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons.

Ken is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debby Haase; two sons, Russ (Sarah) Haase; Ryan (Letty) Haase, two grandsons, Easton and Maddux Haase (Ryan and Letty); two brothers and a sister, Roy Haase Jr., Carol Mantuefel, Cal (Julie) Haase; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Along with his parents, Ken was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Lillian Hansen.

A private family service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced later.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Ascension Clinic-Neenah, especially Kari Bouras, and the doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital for all of the care and compassion shown to Ken and them.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent