Kenneth J. Haase
Larsen - Kenneth J. Haase, age 69, of Larsen, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born September 3, 1950, in Neenah to the late Roy Sr. and Mary (Vosburg) Haase. Ken was a 1968 graduate of Winneconne High School. After graduation Ken served in the U.S. Army, and while in the service he began dating Debby Hansen, and on July 17, 1976, they were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester. For many years he was employed by Winnebago County until his retirement in 2017. In retirement, Ken enjoyed spending time with family whether on the water fishing or in the woods hunting and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons.
Ken is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debby Haase; two sons, Russ (Sarah) Haase; Ryan (Letty) Haase, two grandsons, Easton and Maddux Haase (Ryan and Letty); two brothers and a sister, Roy Haase Jr., Carol Mantuefel, Cal (Julie) Haase; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Along with his parents, Ken was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Lillian Hansen.
A private family service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced later.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Ascension Clinic-Neenah, especially Kari Bouras, and the doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital for all of the care and compassion shown to Ken and them.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020