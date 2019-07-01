|
Kenneth J. Peterson
Neenah - Kenneth J. Peterson - 1927 - 2019
Ken, age 92, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Cherry Meadows surrounded by his family. He was born on June 3, 1927 in Manitowoc, WI to the late Christen H. and Elizabeth J. (Shier) Peterson.
He lived in Manitowoc until entering military service a few days after graduation from Lincoln High School in June 1945. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served until discharged in August 1946.
Ken and Violet Herman were married on June 23, 1951 in Crown Point, IN and commenced a cherished 61 year marriage raising three children and welcoming 7 grandchildren. Later Ken welcomed 4 great grandchildren and another is expected in November.
He attended the University of Wisconsin and received a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering in January 1951. The following month he began a 40 year career with Kimberly-Clark Corp. He worked in various engineering capacities including time in Neenah, WI, Beech Island, SC and concluded with 15 years in Manufacturing Services of KC's International Division. He enjoyed the business associated with world travel, especially the friendships developed with colleagues in many countries.
Ken is a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Neenah, WI. In this and other congregations he served as Elder, Deacon, Board of Trustees, usher, Sunday school teacher and served with Vi as Youth Counselors. He enjoyed the outdoors and most all sports (as a participant and as a spectator), traveling worldwide, attending Elderhostel events with Vi, hunting and fishing with son, Jim, in Wyoming and sharing the Packer games and Masters Golf Tournaments with the whole family.
Survivors include two daughters: Nancy (Donny) Pittman of Chapin, SC, Carrie (Rick) Cook of Appleton, WI and son, Jim (Cindy) Peterson of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Pittman) (Brian) Knight of Alpharetta, GA; Jason (Hannah) Pittman of Chapin, SC; Sarah (Pittman) (Andrew) Fox of Long Beach, CA; Jacob and Mitchel Cook of Appleton, WI; Thomas (Alyssa) Peterson of Lexington, SC; and Andrew Peterson of Columbia, SC; cousins, nieces, nephew and other relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Vi, in 2013; his parents; his brother Marvin; and sister Gladys Ruzek.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in the Chapel of the First Presbyterian Church in Neenah at 11:00 AM On Tuesday, July 2, 2019 officiated by Pastor Mike Dismer. A visitation will be held at church from 10 A.M. until the hour of service. A private family inurnment will be held at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be dedicated to the First Presbyterian Church, Neenah or a .
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Heritage, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Cherry Meadows for their expert and supportive care during and at the end of Ken's life.
