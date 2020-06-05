Kenneth J. Trudeau
Wild Rose - Kenneth (Ken) J. Trudeau, age 83 of Sebastian, FL and Long Lake, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca.
Ken was born on August 4, 1936 in Milwaukee, son of Clayton and Dorothy (Phillips) Trudeau. On June 7, 1958, he married Judith Hunzinger at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Wauwatosa, WI.
Ken graduated from Marquette University High School, attended the University of Notre Dame and Marquette University, then built a successful career in the corrugated industry. He worked at the Castle Rock division of Consolidated Papers for 29 years. He was an esteemed salesman, earning top salesman of the year several times. Ken was dedicated to his career and the long-established relationships he created.
Ken was fortunate to have many fun-loving friends with whom he shared countless good times. He was an avid curler and a longtime member of the Appleton Curling Club. Ken was an excellent golfer and bowler and he loved playing cards and going on fishing trips in Canada. He enjoyed spending his summers at the lake in Wisconsin and winters at his home in Florida.
After retiring in 1994, Ken and Judy enjoyed exploring the US and traveling the world. He loved creating the space where he could watch his family enjoy life. He captured countless joyful memories over the years on Long Lake, sitting on the swing overlooking the water and watching his children and grandchildren. At the core, Ken's family was his pride and joy.
Ken leaves to cherish his memory Judy, his loving wife of almost 62 years, and his children: Tom (Mary Kay) Trudeau, grandchildren Amanda Trudeau and Tyler (Lehua) Trudeau and great-granddaughter Naia; Ann (Mark) Girard and grandchildren Andrew (Dana) Girard and Becca (Brian) Jakubek; Jeanne (Mark) Kush and grandchildren Joe, Alex and Melanie; Jim (Rebecca) Trudeau and grandchildren Sam and Zach; Amy (Rob) Yurjevich and grandchildren Will, Talia, Evan and Luke. A brother, John (Leslie) Trudeau and brother-in-law James McDonough. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ken Jr., his parents, and his in-laws Fred and Alice Hunzinger, Freda and Robert Dolphin, Lois McDonough, Richard and Eileen Hunzinger.
A private family mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca, WI. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established and condolences may be shared at www.hollyfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing and hospice staff at ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca for their kind, compassionate care. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.