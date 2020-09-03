1/1
Kenneth L. "Doc" Schwebs
1940 - 2020
Kenneth L. "Doc" Schwebs

Wild Rose - Kenneth Lee "Doc" Schwebs, age 80, died unexpectedly at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born in Hortonville on July 27, 1940 to the late Arthur and Linda (Rebe) Schwebs. Ken proudly served as a fireman in the U.S. Air Force, where he received several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Ken was honorably discharged in July 1962. Following his military service, he continued to work as a fireman for the City of Berkeley, Missouri. He returned to Wisconsin in the early 1970's, working with his brother Hermie pouring concrete. Later in the decade he went to work for Fox River Paper in Appleton as a tow motor operator. It was there in 1977, he received debilitating injuries from an industrial accident. Ken then devoted the rest of his life to his wife of 43 years, Mary. While he especially loved the Cubs and Packers, Ken was a sports fanatic that avidly followed all seasonal sports. He was a very successful casino gambler and was rumored to have run sports betting pools among his friends.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary; step children: Catherine (Eden Anaya) Dawson, Shiocton; Thomas Dawson, Green Bay; and Martin (Teresa) Dawson, Friendship; children from his previous marriage: Kevin and Kelly Schwebs, both of Florida; grandchildren: Mikayla, Cole, Elizabeth, Claire, Victoria Dawson, and Sara (Pat) Yanke; brothers: Carleton (Kay), Ralph (Delores), and Norman (Germaine) Schwebs; and longtime friends: Steve Chapple, Terry Armstrong, and Glen Niemuth. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Donald (Shirley) Schwebs.

Ken will be interred at the East Bloomfield Cemetery and in accordance with his wishes, a private family celebration of his life will be held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
