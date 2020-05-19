|
Kenneth L. Seager
Neenah - Kenneth L. Seager "Kenny", age 71 of Neenah, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Ken was born on August 21, 1948 and was a Fox Valley resident all of his life. He retired from the Neenah Foundry in October of 2010 working there as a Maintenance Mechanic for 32 years. Ken worked at Silverstar during the holiday seasons and drove cars from car auctions part time. In 2016 Ken was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. He fought long and hard, but his body finally gave up the fight.
Ken was an avid Packer and NASCAR fan. He also loved watching his wrestling programs on t.v. When not watching t.v. he was surfing youtube for recipes and listening to 50's music. He loved going to car shows and watching wildlife in our backyard. He also collected NASCAR memorabilia and had an extensive knife collection.
Ken enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed the outdoors and taking many family trips that will be dearly missed.
Ken's survivors include: his partner for the last 26 years, Laurie Seager, room mate Gary Kramer Jr.; children: Jeremy Glick (Zane), Joseph (Penny) Glick, Monica Brennand (Jamie) and Robert (Jolene) Seager; grandchildren: Rebecca and Judith Glick and Mia, Cameron and McKenzie Brennand. He is further survived by his siblings: Larry (Carol) Seager, Joanie Baehman (Kent), Marion (Danny) Rassmussen, Carol Earll and many cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Harriet Seager, siblings, Dale Seager, Ida Riedle, Judy Seager, two infant siblings, a brother-in-law, Duane Earll Sr. and father-in-law David Glick.
Ken will also be missed by the "fur kids", Marius, Louie, Max "Bubba J", Loki, Mugsy, Lunar Moon and the rest of the family.
I would like to thank the hospice nurses, my best friend and lovely spouse for taking care of me. "I'm sorry if I didn't hold my end of the bargain.
Private family services will be held and Ken will be buried in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 24, 2020