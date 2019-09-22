Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lee Meyers


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lee Meyers Obituary
Kenneth Lee Meyers

Town of Harrison - 'Harpy' 63, passed away at ThedaCare Appleton on Sept. 19, 2019 with his family at his side following an illness. Ken was born January 5, 1956 to Charles and Dolores (Swiggum) Meyers. Ken worked as a tow motor driver at Appleton Papers for many years retiring in 2016.

Survivors include his mother; children: Jamie (Katie) Meyers, Freedom and their children: Noah (Kaitlyn), Will, Madeline, Grace and Luke; Jeremy Meyers, Las Vegas and a daughter Jennifer; siblings: Chuck (Mary) Meyers, Nancy Meyers, Terry (Diane) Meyers, Stan (Cindy) Andersons, Paula (George) Holm, Jerry (Mandy) Anderson, James (Lisa) Anderson and Greg Anderson; longtime friend, Kris Kronberg and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, David and stepfather Adolph Anderson.

A Celebration of Ken's life will be held by his family at a later date.

We will miss you Mr. Grinch.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent