Kenneth Lee Meyers
Town of Harrison - 'Harpy' 63, passed away at ThedaCare Appleton on Sept. 19, 2019 with his family at his side following an illness. Ken was born January 5, 1956 to Charles and Dolores (Swiggum) Meyers. Ken worked as a tow motor driver at Appleton Papers for many years retiring in 2016.
Survivors include his mother; children: Jamie (Katie) Meyers, Freedom and their children: Noah (Kaitlyn), Will, Madeline, Grace and Luke; Jeremy Meyers, Las Vegas and a daughter Jennifer; siblings: Chuck (Mary) Meyers, Nancy Meyers, Terry (Diane) Meyers, Stan (Cindy) Andersons, Paula (George) Holm, Jerry (Mandy) Anderson, James (Lisa) Anderson and Greg Anderson; longtime friend, Kris Kronberg and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, David and stepfather Adolph Anderson.
A Celebration of Ken's life will be held by his family at a later date.
We will miss you Mr. Grinch.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019