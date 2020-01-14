|
Kenneth Lorenz
Black Creek - Kenneth "Ken" J. Lorenz, 87, Black Creek, passed away on January 13, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born April 4, 1932, son of the late George and Elna (Barth) Lorenz.
Ken was drafted into the US Army in 1956, serving as an engineer.
He married Patricia Fox on January 14, 1958 having three children together. She preceded him in death on July 22, 1962.
On February 19, 1966, he was united in marriage to Alice Kofler and the couple raised a family of 9 children. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2013.
Ken farmed in the town of Cicero for many years and was recognized as an "Outstanding Young Farmer" in 1963. He was one of the founders of L & M Industries, staying with the business until his retirement.
He was very proud of his religious faith, and he enjoyed sharing his faith with other people. Some of Ken's joys were: power parachuting, gardening, bird watching, and attending his family's activities.
Ken is survived by his children: George (Liane) Lorenz, Debbie (Bill) Krause, Cindy (Dennis) Verstegen, Keven (Annette) Lorenz, Lisa (Greg) Lorenz, Mary (Bill) Fischer, Keith (Amy) Lorenz, and Julie (Eric) Young; 20 grandchildren: Danny (Marcy) Lorenz, Terry Lorenz, Jennie and Jorge Fonseca, Amanda (Ryan) Marin, Laci (Eric) Rilling, Tanner and Spencer Verstegen, Maria Lorenz, Tyler (Courtney) Lorenz, Josh Lorenz, Allison, Kaitlyn, and Derek Fischer, Brett, Riley, and Lucas Lorenz, Gavin, Garret, and Grayson Young; three great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Leila Lorenz, and Reed Marin.
He is further survived by sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Jean Fox, Ann Mueller, Linda (Wayne) Hatton, Rita Fox, John Kofler; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wives, Ken was preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie; parents, George and Elna Lorenz, fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law: Joseph and Adeline Fox, Greg and Mary Kofler; siblings: Virgilla (Julius) Robaidek, Eugene (Millie) Lorenz, Gerrie (Kenneth) Werner, infant sister, Virginia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Donald Fox, Barb (Merle) Wagner, Ron Mueller, Jean (Norbert) Braun and Patricia Kofler.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Kenneth touched are invited to the Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home in Seymour, for a visitation from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 and 9 to 10:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Green Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1414 Shawano Avenue, with a service at 10:30 am with Pastor Titus Naftanaila officiating. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Seymour.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020