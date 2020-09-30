Kenneth M. Janssen
Little Chute - Kenneth M. "Ken" Janssen, age 90, passed away peacefully after a very brief illness on September 28, 2020. He was born in Little Chute on November 6, 1929, son of the late Peter and Martha (Ebben) Janssen. On May 9, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Bouressa, and she preceded him in death in 2016 after 64 years of marriage.
Ken worked at Kimberly Clark in Neenah for over 40 years before his retirement. He enjoyed spending time up north on Roberts Lake and walking around Little Chute visiting his friends. Ken was an avid Packer and Brewer fan but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ken is survived by a daughter, Kathy (David) Rosin; sons: Tim (Vicki), Todd (Diane) and Jeff (Dawn) Janssen; 14 grandchildren: Heather (John) Hoffman, Brian (Anne) Rosin, Ben (Liz) Rosin, Heidi (Brett) Altergott, Jake (Ashley) Janssen, Jenna Janssen, Gregg (Katie) Janssen, Jamie (Ryan) Vander Sanden, Jesse Janssen (Miranda), Angie (Brett) Trapp, Amber Janssen, Heidi (Mike) Nowak, Jaime Kloehn, and Scott (Britni) Byrne; numerous great grandchildren; a sister, Rosemary West; brothers: Gerrit (Marge), Peter, Paul (Audrey) and Joseph (Jane) Janssen; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ted Kuether, Janet Janssen, Ellen (Ed) Hammen, Jayne (David) Smits, Phil (Birdie) Bouressa and Mona Bouressa; numerous other family members and many friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents, Peter and Martha; siblings: Sylvia Kuether, Marianne Schnabl, Les, Don, Orville and Roman Janssen; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dave West, Larry Schnabl, Bernice Janssen, Agnes Janssen, Marlene Janssen, James Bouressa and Noel Vanden Heuvel; father and mother-in-law: Clarence and Regina (Verstegen) Bouressa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Little Chute. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.
The Janssen family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton and ThedaCare Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Ken and family.
