Kenneth R. Ross
Neenah - Kenneth R. Ross, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born January 4, 1933 in Mosinee, WI, son of the late Thomas and Bertha (Bischoff) Ross.
Ken attended Mosinee High School and then joined the US Army. He was stationed at Ft. Campbell, KY and was a member of the Angels 11th Airborne Division. He married June Rohde on May 13, 1952. She preceded him in death in 2005.
He lived in Neenah on Lake Winnebago. Upon retirement Ken and June spent summers in Gleason, WI and enjoyed winter months in Punta Gorda, FL. Ken had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed rummaging for treasures, fishing, hunting and bird watching. He loved his cat and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his five children: Debbie (Ken) Burrows, Michael (RuthAnn) Ross, Bryan (Julane) Ross, Sue (Steve) Houle, Mary (Steve) Young; nine grandchildren: Matthew (Krisie), Jennifer (Dave), Michelle (Scott), Michael (Jen), Lucas, Tyler, Eric (Jenna), Lauren (Justin), Elizabeth (Jeremy); 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Two brothers: David (Laurie) Ross, John (Carol) Ross; and a sister, Joanne Adams.
Ken was preceded in death by a brother, James Ross; three sisters: Mary Ross, Beulah Rheinschmidt and Beverly Dalton.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 1, 2019, in the Chapel at Evergreen Retirement Community, 1130 N. Westfield St., Oshkosh. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Military Honors will follow.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Retirement and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019