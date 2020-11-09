1/1
Kenneth Rohde
Kenneth Rohde

Manawa - Kenneth Rohde, age 95, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in New London, Wisconsin. Ken was born in the town of Little Wolf, Waupaca County, to the late Carl and Minnie (Osterloth) Rohde. He graduated from Little Wolf (Manawa) High School with the class of 1943. Ken worked in southern Wisconsin for a few years and then came back to Manawa to live and work. On October 25, 1948 he was united in marriage to Nelda Jannusch. They farmed several years in the Town of Bear Creek before moving to Manawa. Ken was employed at the Piotter's store in Manawa and then worked for the Simmons Company in New London. Ken was an avid follower of Wisconsin's sports teams, the Packers, Brewers and Bucks.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his wife Nelda; daughter Ellen (Larry) Benser; two sons-in-law, Robert Zeilke and Larry Benser; sister Eunice Rohde; an infant grandson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Ken is survived by three sons: Ronald (Dawn), Larry, David (Greg Zaletel), and two daughters: Nancy (Lloyd) Smith and Karen Rohde; six grandchildren: Tracy (Kathy) Zielke, Todd (Shelia) Zielke, Troy (Corrine) Zielke, Tina Evans (fiancé Sam), Lisa (Brian) Cook, Mark (Nicole) Rohde, and step-grandson, Dan Smith; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Germaine Neilsen, and sister-in-law, Carol (Maynard) Georgson. Due to Covid-19, private services will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff at Monarch Meadows for the wonderful and compassionate care given to dad during his stay and also to Heartland Hospice for their care and support.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
