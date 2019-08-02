Services
Shawano - Kent William Abel, 69, of Shawano and formerly Black Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born February 5, 1950, son of the late Harold and Rosetta (Brandt) Abel.

Kent was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Black Creek.

He graduated from MSOE in 1973 and began his career as a mechanical engineer with Kimberly-Clark, retiring in 2009.

He was united in marriage to Valerie Husman on May 26, 1990.

Kent was very active in Boy Scouts, and later became involved with Girls Scouts with his daughter, Leisha. He enjoyed the time away at the cottage on Loon Lake, and later decided to make it his permanent home.

Kent is survived by his wife, Valerie; and daughter, Leisha Abel; other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Karl.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at St. John's United Church of Christ, Black Creek on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Burial will take place in the Black Creek Evangelical Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to Kent's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
