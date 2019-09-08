|
|
Kent Timm
Waupaca - Kent R. Timm, age 58 of Waupaca, WI, Loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away unexpectedly on September 5th, 2019. He was born on September 11th, 1960, son of the late Velmer and Joan (Peterson) Timm. Kent grew up in the Pine River area on the farm that has been in the family for over 100 years. He graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1978. He started working at Presto Products at the age of 18, he remained employed there for over 40 years. Kent had a love for snowmobiling and 4-wheeling, taking many trips "up north" with friends and family. He was an avid dart shooter and participated in leagues for many years. He enjoyed attending and watching Packer games. Most of all, Kent enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, attending events for his grandchildren, and taking his special "granddog" Bella for walks and truck rides.
Kent is survived by his daughters; Tiffany (Eric) Foss of Waupaca, WI, Holly (Michael) Stanelle of Oshkosh, WI, Brittany (special friend Payton Nix) Timm of Pine River, WI; former stepson; Jeremy Turrubiates of Greensboro, NC; grandson: Braden Vossekuil of Oshkosh, WI, granddaughter; Caitlynn Stanelle of Oshkosh, WI, step-grandsons; Karl and Jakob Foss, step-granddaughters; Cheyenne Lazowski and Kiley Stanelle, sisters; Mary Timm of Rothschild, WI, Kristine Timm of Waupaca, WI, Kathleen Payton of Port Orange, FL, brother; Scot (special friend Barb Ferge) of New London, WI, also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kent is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dale Timm.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Emmaus Lutheran Church in the town of Lind. Pastor Kurt Schilling will officiate. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 4 until 7 P.M. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca and again Wednesday at church from 10 A.M. until the time of the service at 11 A.M.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019