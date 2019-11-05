|
Keri Ritchie
Menasha - Keri Sue Ritchie, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 1, 2019. Keri was born on March 11, 1968 in Appleton, daughter of Joan (Schanke) and the late Jim Schultz. Shortly after graduating from Medina High School, Ohio, in 1987, she moved back to the Fox Valley to raise her family.
Keri had a loving heart with a special spot for children; especially her grandson Jaxon. As her kids grew, she never missed a sporting event and she made sure they always had a home cooked meal. In her younger years, Keri enjoyed bowling and playing volleyball. She also loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
Keri will be missed by her children: Megan Ritchie and Cade (Mikayla Severson) Ritchie; her beloved grandson: Jaxon Smith; mother: Joan Schultz; brother: Jamie Schultz; her aunts: Jean Baer and Sandy Newcombe; uncle: David Earle; mother-in-law: Jean St. Peter; and very special friends: Kim, Renee, and Marcy. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Jim Schultz; the father of her children: Mike Ritchie; and her grandmother: Eunice Earle.
The memorial gathering for Keri will be held from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 Oneida St. Menasha. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Keri's family would like to thank all the first responders for their care; especially the Crisis Response Team.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019