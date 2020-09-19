1/1
Kermit Buman
1942 - 2020
Kermit Buman

Appleton - Kermit (Herm) Albert Buman (formerly of Appleton, Wisconsin) passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 78. After a short period of declining health, Herm died peacefully knowing he was cherished and loved dearly.

Herm was born May 7, 1942, son of the late Albert and Marie (Lemke) Buman. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Appleton. He was an auto mechanic and worked in the car industry until his retirement. Herm enjoyed fixing his family and friends' cars on the weekends. He also enjoyed working with his sons on their project cars.

Herm was a handyman in every sense of the word and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the races, tinkering in his garage, taking his grandchildren fishing and out for ice cream, and all things chocolate! He had a happy-go-lucky personality and his humor and smile could light up a room.

Herm is survived by his three sons: Kevin (Melissa) Buman, Keith (Kimberly) Buman, Todd (Sandy) Buman; eight grandchildren: Uriah Buman, Zachary Buman, Asia Buman, Levi Buman, Joel Buman, Tiffany (Colt) Zahn, Josh (Kayla) Buman, and Jake (Amanda) Buman; and eleven great-grandchildren: Blake, Xander, Ryker, Draeden, Revan, Talia, Jayden, Kelsie, Belle, Melanie and Chloe. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Buman.

The family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center and The Landings of Kaukauna assisted living facility for their excellent care of Herm.

Visitation will be at Fox Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond Street in Appleton, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required to enter the funeral home. An outdoor committal service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Appleton Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N. Richmond Street.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Valley Funeral Home
SEP
22
Committal
02:00 PM
Appleton Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
