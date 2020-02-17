Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Headliners Bar
2788 Towne Ct.
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Kempen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry "Scot" Kempen


1989 - 2020
Kerry "Scot" Kempen Obituary
Kerry "Scot" Kempen

Neenah - Kerry "Scot" Kempen, born on November 7, 1989, in Neenah, Wisconsin, was found passed away on February 10, 2020, at age 30. It is believed that his life-long struggle with diabetes is related to his early death.

Scot spent much of his free time gaming, reading, and listening to music. He also enjoyed going to concerts, seeing movies in theaters, and traveling when he had the chance. He will be remembered for wearing a smile every day, his contagious happiness, and his devout love and support for all of those he loved.

Scot is and always will be dearly missed by his friends and family, including his father, Kerry Kempen Sr.; his mother, Katrina Smith; his step-dad, Christopher Clauson Sr.; his five siblings, Christopher Clauson, Bowen Clauson, Ryan Hovey, Stephanie Clauson-Sweere, and Theresa Clauson; his best friend, Curtis Benzinger; his daughter, Bella; his grandparents, Ron and Kathy Hammes, Nathalie Clauson; and many other loved ones. Preceding Scot in death are his grandparents, Harvey and Esther Kempen and Roland Clauson.

A Celebration of Life for Scot will be held at Headliners Bar, 2788 Towne Ct., Neenah, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
