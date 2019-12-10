|
Keven "KK" Krueger
Appleton - Kevin "KK" M. 41, let the biggest fish get away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee on September 18, 1978, the youngest of Judy Enz, and Dennis Krueger's two children. He was raised by his mother in Appleton, where he was able to enjoy an extremely close bond with his grandparents, Pete and Angie Enz. He attended West High School, and enjoyed a career programming laser machinery.
Kevin was beloved as a loyal friend, and confidant to those who remained in his supportive inner circle throughout his lifelong struggles with addiction. Kevin was happiest when seated in a fishing boat, where he was known to reel in quite a few whoppers; or when scratching a winning lottery ticket, of which he somehow managed to obtain many.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Judy, his sister, Crystal (Jason) Daley, and his 3-year-old niece, Wren, of Madison, Wisconsin. Kevin is further survived by his flaming hot cat, Cheeto, as well as many close friends who he considered family (you know who you are). Kevin was preceded in death by his father Dennis (10.09.13); his grandfather Pete (09.14.14); and his grandmother Angie (11.19.15).
Our family would like to gratefully acknowledge the compassionate care provided to all of us by the 4th floor staff and doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital, as well as to the Gold Cross Paramedics and Emergency Room Doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their extraordinary efforts to save his life.
Friends will be notified of a celebration of life to take place during late Spring, 2020.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019