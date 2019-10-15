|
Kevin "Hollywood" A. Hein, age 59 of Neenah, was taken from us due to a senseless act of violence during a robbery early Monday morning October 14, 2019 in Neenah.
Kevin Arlyn Hein was born on October 30, 1959 in Clintonville, WI. To know "Hollywood" was to be his friend, and the phrase "give the shirt off his back" could not be more appropriate when describing him. He worked as a welder and assembler at Pierce Manufacturing Inc., Appleton for over 30 years. He loved taking rides on his Harley, Packer games, working on projects on his land, and getting together with his extended family of friends. Kevin was loved by many, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Marjorie Hicks, Clintonville; sisters: Jane Hein, Clintonville & Sally (Peter) Sajdak, Freedom; brother: Bruce (Carol) Hein, Merrill; nephews: Matthew Sajdak, Eric (Abby) Sajdak, Aleksander Hein, & Ivan Hein. There are many cousins and friends mourning the loss as well.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Arlyn Hein; and his faithful dog Max who he loved dearly.
Memorial services will be held 3 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Christ Congregational Church, U.C.C., Clintonville, with the Rev. Jill Meyer officiating. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville at a later date.
Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019