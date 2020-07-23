1/1
Kevin "Melvin" Elliott
1961 - 2020
Appleton - Kevin "Melvin" Elliott, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020 at his home in Appleton. He was born on October 26, 1961 in New London to Bernard and Janis (Fredette) Elliott. Kevin graduated from New London Senior High in 1980. He worked at Fox River Paper/Neenah Paper for many years, with his Brother "Lumpy" Chuck; they were never far apart from one another. Kevin was an avid sportsman, from hunting, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors. He even fished Bristol Bay in Alaska on a commercial fishing boat with his Brother Mike and his Uncle Lloyd. Kevin enjoyed sharing memories about his Dad on the Great Lakes freighters. In his free time he loved to watch the Packers and Brewers, and he constantly gave Coach McCarthy advice which was never taken. Kevin especially enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends.

Kevin is survived by his Son Maxwell (special friend) Tonya, Granddaughter Codi, his Mother Janis Elliott, his siblings: Mike (Marilyn), Sue (Charlie), Chuck (Deb), Julie (Jerry), Tina, Kate, and Matthew, and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Father Bernard, Sister Mary (Retzlaff), Brother Bernie John, (4) Brother-in-laws: Robert, Ron, Rick, Carl.

Per Kevin's wishes there will be no Services. We as Kevin's family would like to Thank all of his dearest friends for their love and support throughout the years.

You will be missed by many. May you forever be at peace. Love, your Mother and Siblings.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Thank you for all the laughs and crazy fun times....you will be missed by so many..sending my deepest condolences to Max, Cathy, and the Entire Elliott Family...Rest In Peace Melvy
Phyllis Van Ark
Friend
July 23, 2020
Always enjoyed working with Kevin he brought fun and laughter to the work place with his stories, smiles, and humor all with his special laugh.
My condolences to the whole Elliott family, prayers coming your way.
Kenneth Vander Heiden
Coworker
