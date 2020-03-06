|
|
Kevin Flynn
Menasha - Kevin Flynn, born January 17, 1967, passed away on March 5, 2020 from a lingering illness. Kevin graduated from Xavier High School, then from Oshkosh College. He worked for a pharmaceutical company as a rep. Kevin loved fishing and painting as a hobby.
Thank you to Gary and Eileen who were always there for him with their love and care, to the Theda Care Hospice nurses and social workers who were so wonderful and caring for Kevin, and Dawn from Allcare and her caregivers. Also, thank you to his friend Gary Shaw who was there for him.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Jean Flynn; sister, Colleen Soward; brother, Nathan Fekette; nephew, Tim Soward and his significant other, Faith.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Edward Flynn and his brother-in-law, Tom Sowder.
A memorial service for Kevin will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel (1592 Oneida St., Menasha). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Oshkosh Humane Society in Kevin's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020