Kevin "Pops" Joseph Witt



Amburg - Kevin "Pops" Joseph Witt, 67 of Amburg, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Dickson County Memorial Hospital in Iron Mountain, MI. Kevin was born in Omro, WI to Charles and Betty Witt on September 14, 1953 they moved to Neenah when he was 10 this is where he lived most of his life.



Kevin served in the Air Force. He then worked at Neenah Foundry for 35 plus years. When he retired, he finally was able to fulfill his lifelong dream and bought his log cabin in the woods and moved to Amburg, WI. Kevin loved the outdoors he spent time hunting, fishing, and camping. He was also up for a game of cribbage and was always up for a good debate with anyone.



Kevin was extremely proud of his children and their families. He is survived by his sons Eric (Angel) Witt, Chris Pilger, Daughter Jennifer (Ward) Abbs. His brother Chuck (Deb)Witt, sisters Nancy (Carlton) Kirchner, Betty "Jean" Curtis and brother-in-law Dan Callaway. Kevin is also survived by his grandchildren Jami Anderson, Ryan Woodward, Sabrina Witt, Harley Witt, Haley Abbs, Charlie Abbs, Blake Abbs and a great grandson Wesley Anderson. As well as numerous dear family and friends.



Kevin is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Betty Witt, sister Barb Callaway, daughter Lisa Meyer, son Robert Lee



Per Kevin's wishes there will be no funeral or showing. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



We want to give a special thanks to everyone in the ICU Department at Dickson County Memorial Hospital and Ericson-Rochon & Nash funeral for all the special care of Kevin.



Rest in Peace Pops, We love you!









