|
|
Kevin Killian
Kaukauna - Kevin H. Killian, age 54, passed away on Saturday, August 17th, 2019. Kevin was born on July 24th, 1965 to Paul and Jeanne (Biselx) Killian. He worked for Fastenal for over 30 years. On February 24th, 2003 he was united in marriage to Nancy Graff. Kevin was an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin. He also loved cars(especially Mustangs), attending the Iola car show, and the Jefferson swap meet. He spent many special times hunting with his father and enjoying his mother's home made cookies. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, grandkids, his brothers/sister's, special friends, and neighbors.
Kevin is survived by his wife Nancy, two step sons; Paul and Philip Kussart, grandchildren; Evan and Jenna Kussart; his parents; Paul and Jeanne Killian, siblings; Paula Killian, Perry (Sid) Killian, Wendy Killian, Kurt (Lynnette) Killian, Sandy (Keith) Vandenberg, many nieces, nephews, brother/sister-in-law's, other relatives, and friends.
The funeral liturgy for Kevin will be held on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at 4:00 PM at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH, ST. MARY CHURCH, 119 W. Seventh St., Kaukauna. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00 PM until the mass at the church. Online condolence may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic team, the Gift of Life House, the Oncology team at Theda Care Appleton, Dr. Phillips, and special friends Shelly and Mark Radies and Greg and Joyce Diedrich. A memorial fund is being established in his name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019