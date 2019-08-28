Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
Kevin T. Dolan


1957 - 2019
Kevin T. Dolan Obituary
Kevin T. Dolan

Kaukauna - On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Kevin T. Dolan, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 62.

Kevin was born on February 3, 1957, in Appleton, WI, to Tom and Marie (Maloney) Dolan. In November of 1987, he was united in marriage to Michelle Schnese.

Following high school Kevin enlisted in the Army and served in Germany. Kevin was a cook/chef at numerous restaurants in the Fox Valley including Mohnen's in Darboy and Third Street Diner in Menasha.

Kevin was diagnosed with Parkinson Disease in the summer of 1997 and had to quit working in 2001. He loved swimming, walking and riding his bike until his disease took his balance and ability to walk. He loved following his favorite sports teams and watching movies with his love Michelle, and the family. Kevin would always find the positive in any situation, had a quick wit, an infectious smile, and never complained about his condition.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle; son, Justin (Sara) Dolan; brothers: Pat (Debbie) Dolan and Sean (Christine) Dolan; sisters: Maureen (Chris) Stoffel, Colleen (Tom) Schuelke, Eileen Dolan and Shannon (Kevin) Pomeroy; stepmother, Doris Dolan, brothers-in-law: Al Paltzer, Curt Schnese and Ken Schnese; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Tom; his mother, Marie; brother, Dennis; and sisters, Mary and Terry Ann.

Visitation will be held September 10, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 4:30 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Chaplain Cliff Mast will officiate. Military honors, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna, Ascension Hospice in Appleton and, especially, everyone at Fox Hollows in Greenville for their loving care of Kevin.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to .

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 28, 2019
