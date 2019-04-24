|
Kieth H. Baumgart
Kaukauna - Kieth H. Baumgart, age 71, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 17, 1947, son of the late Bill and Catherine (Diedrich) Baumgart. On May 24, 1969, Kieth married Cheryl Van Drasek at St. Mary Catholic Church, Kaukauna.
Kieth started his career as an apprentice at Bassett Mechanical. He then went on his own and started his own business, Baumgart Heating and Cooling, known today as Baumgart Mechanical. His strong work ethic can be traced back all the way to his childhood when he used to deliver newspapers on horseback. He has passed that work ethic onto his children, of which he was extremely proud of.
Kieth enjoyed hunting, and even more when he could take his grandkids along. He loved traveling to warm weather destinations and spending time at the family cottage on Lake Poygan. He also enjoyed bowling, softball, snowmobiling and spoiling his beloved dogs: Gizmo, Sophie and the late Lucy. Time spent with his family, especially around the holidays, was what was most important to Kieth. He loved each of his grandchildren tremendously.
Kieth could talk to anyone. Whether you wanted it or not, a long conversation was usually had once one was started and if you didn't know him at the beginning, you sure did by the end. He could make a new friend anywhere he went.
Kieth is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Cheryl; children: Brad (Sherri) Baumgart, Tammie (Trever) Bauer, Troy (Jen) Baumgart and Ashley Toppins; grandchildren: Braden, Mia and Addison Baumgart, Mason, Riley and Pierson Bauer, Reese and Ryker Baumgart and Seth Toppins; brothers: Cletus (Elaine), Clyde (Charmaine), Clayton (Avita), Darryl (Mary), Earl (Sandy) and Jeff (Jean) Baumgart; a sister, Yvonne (Ron) Kubat; sister-in-law, Judy Baumgart; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Kieth was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Catherine; granddaughters: Skye and Starr Baumgart; a brother, Wayne Baumgart and a sister, Karen Baumgart.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna, with Fr. Don Everts officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A celebration of his life will continue after the Mass at High Cliff Golf Course. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Baumgart family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Travis Kroner and his staff and the rehabilitation staff at the St. Paul Home for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Kieth.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 24, 2019