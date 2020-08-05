1/1
Kim Marie Lorenz
1965 - 2020
Kim Marie Lorenz

Chilton, Wisconsin - Kim Marie Lorenz, age 54, of Chilton, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Appleton. She was born November 15, 1965 in Green Bay, Wisconsin daughter of Gerald & Sarah (Cavanaugh) Sloma. Kim married Richard "Rick" Lorenz on September 5, 2014 at Cobblestone Creek in Brillion.

She was a graduate of Brillion High School, and worked at Arts Unlimited in New Holstein. She later began working for Res Care and eventually worked as an administrator for Care Partners Assisted Living in Kiel for 12 years.

Kim looked forward to attending concerts with her husband, Rick, especially opportunities to catch a Dave Steffen Band concert. She also looked forward to dinners at various restaurants in the area, fishing on Lake Michigan and in Canada and the relaxation that word searches brought. As Kim traveled around, she would be known to collect pens of various businesses and restaurants, amassing a large collection over her life span.

She is survived by her husband, Rick; her parents: Gerald & Sarah; a brother: Robin Sloma; and a sister: Sandra Senngbush. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Mark & Bruce Sloma.

Funeral Service will be at 4:30 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Rosary service will take place between the end of the public visitation time and the time that the funeral service begins.

Bless all of the staff and care givers; God willing, keep them all safe from COVID-19.

May God lift you up, and keep you safe. Sweet dreams, Kim. - Your loving husband, Rick.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Wieting Family Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Wieting Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wieting Family Funeral Home
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
