Kim Marie Schroth
Shiocton - Kim Marie Schroth passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at age 61 surrounded by family and friends. The strength and determination she showed while battling cancer for the last 2 years was admirable to witness, but it is a blessing that she doesn't have to fight anymore.
Kim was born on March 24, 1959 in Chilton, WI to Louis and Cordia (Stecker) Klessig. After graduating from Brillion High School in 1977, she went to school for cosmetology prior to working for Schroth Wholesale Supply. In November of 1978, she married Steve Schroth and together they raised their two daughters, Laura and Sara.
Kim had a passion for spending time outdoors, including horseback riding, camping, and gardening. She was a crafty lady who loved to make things; she sewed, she made wine, she cooked, and she canned just about everything (especially her famous pickles!). Kim would play Sheepshead or Rummy 500 anytime she could get her hands on some cards, and usually won. In her last year of life, her biggest joy was spending time with her new grandbaby in her proud role as Nana. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, her sense of humor, and for being the strong and steady rock for so many.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Cordia Klessig. She is survived by her husband, Steve Schroth, her two children, Laura (Paul) Shepard and Sara (Dan Craigie) Schroth, her grandchildren Adela Craigie Schroth and Caleb, Victoria, Jadyn, Trinity, Faith, and Hannah Shepard, her four brothers, Tom Klessig, Paul (Mary Jesko) Klessig, Joel (Jean Green) Klessig, and John (Janet) Klessig, and her stepfather, Wallace Zahn.
Kim will be missed dearly and will remain forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (memorials appreciated). In the meantime, the family asks you to help keep her memory alive by uploading photos and a short video sharing a favorite memory of Kim here: https://www.wieting-funeralhome.com/obituary/kim-schroth