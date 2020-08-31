1/1
Kinsey (DeWitt) Berg
Kinsey Berg (DeWitt)

Kinsey Berg (DeWitt) passed away at age 32 on Friday, August 14th, 2020. She passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Kinsey was a devoted mother, loving daughter, sister, friend and loyal wife. She poured her heart into raising her daughter. Naturally maternal, she was passionate about teaching children and caring for people, always greeting others with a radiant smile, bright eyes and a welcoming hug. She was truly one of a kind.

Kinsey enjoyed discussing history, listening to music, dancing, cheerleading, exploring the outdoors, swimming, and spending time with her family, friends and pups.

Kinsey had a strong faith in the lord, and we know heaven has gained an amazing angel. Kinsey will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. She will live on forever in all our hearts.

A private celebration of life will be held on September 19th, 2020.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
