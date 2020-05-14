|
|
Kirk Daniel Edwards
Oshkosh - Kirk Daniel Edwards, age 61, beloved son, brother, and father of two daughters who he loved with his whole heart, was welcomed into the Lord's arms the morning of Friday, May 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Neenah, WI on March 5, 1959 during a blizzard to Lucille (Koerner) Edwards and Robert Edwards. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1977 and went to FVTC for Electronics Technology, Truck Driving School, and Industrial Traffic Management. Kirk was a devout Christian. He was exceptionally gifted and had a passion for music. Kirk loved the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed living at his house on Lake Butte Des Morts and loved fishing. He was independent,
creative, and humble. He always had a positive attitude. He spent some time ministering to prisoners at the county jail and played his guitar on the worship team at Calvary Chapel of Appleton. Kirk was a supervisor for Warehouse Specialists and later drove truck for Kimberly Clark, Dorn Trucking, and the USPS. He previously ran his own business as a DJ and had his own home recording studio. He played classical and jazz guitar for weddings and other events. Later in life he learned to speak German and delighted in travelling to Germany to be with his long distance girlfriend.
Kirk was preceded in death by his father Robert and oldest brother Bobby. He is survived by two daughters; Colleen (Chris) Johnson, and Allison Edwards; three grandchildren: Everly, Lucille, and Sonny; his loving companion, Joanna Prymas; his mother Lucille Edwards; his six brothers: Mark, Scott, Todd (Emmy), Sam (Nancy), Eric (Lori), and Jeff; and his sister Lisa (Tim) Long; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
One of Kirk's favorite scriptures which he often recited by memory was Psalm 23.
A Celebration of Life followed by a potluck will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in his name. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 14 to May 17, 2020