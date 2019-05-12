Services
Neenah - Kirt G. Miller, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after an accident. He was born on October 13, 1960 to the late Gene and Heather Miller. Kirt was an avid Green Bay Packer fan who enjoyed fishing and puzzles. He and his family were proud to give the gift of organ donation upon his passing. Kirt was loved dearly by his family and will forever remain in their hearts.

He is survived by his sisters: Heather (Theodore) Bowman, Valerie Tiedt, Cindy (Chris) Lind, and Susan (Tony) Dyer; nephews, Gerald Beckerson and Benjamin (Amy) Beckerson; niece, Jayme Bowman; special friend, Sherry Kempen; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Robert Tiedt.

Private family services will be held. Kirt will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in Menasha. Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah, (920) 722-7151.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019
