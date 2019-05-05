|
|
Kitty Allen
Black Creek - If you knew Kitty you know she never stayed in one place more than a year. She has made her last move, this time to be with Jesus.
While living in Beloit, Kitty worked at the Beloit Clinic. Upon moving to Appleton she worked at J. C. Penny's in Appleton, was personnel manager for the Appleton K-Mart and helped open a couple of K-Mart stores and she managed several apartment complexes in Appleton and Black Creek.
Kitty was born March 24, 1926, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, she was number 13 of 14 children, to Elva E. (Stow) and Arthur J. Allen. She outlived all of her family dying on May 3, 2019.
Kitty is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Larry) Larson, Beloit and Ginger (James) Muenster, Appleton; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private ceremony only. Kitty's cremations will be buried at Twelve Corners Cemetery, Center Valley, WI along with a couple of her kitties.
A special thank you to all her care givers that she loved to pick on and tease at the Care Partners (French Road) in Appleton, and to her care givers from Compassus.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to Kitty's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019