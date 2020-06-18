Kolbe Khalil NienhausKaukauna - Kolbe took his first heavenly breath on June 17, 2020, at the age of 25 due to asthma complications. Kolbe was born on November 29, 1994 in Appleton and graduated from Kimberly High School in 2013.From an early age, Kolbe loved all sports, especially basketball. He played four years at Kimberly High School, as well as AAU where he made many friends from around the U.S. He was always up for a pickup game at the YMCA. He also enjoyed video gaming and trips to High Cliff State Park. He was very creative and artistic. Kolbe had a special spark that drew people to him, and was always respectful. He will be remembered for his positive attitude, big heart and contagious smile. He went out of his way to help in any way he could. His BIG meaningful hugs were the best! Kolbe and his mom had a very special relationship. Kolbe was her best friend who gave her life meaning. They always had each other's back.Kolbe is survived by his mom: Nikki (Scott "George" Mader) Nienhaus; grandparents: Whitie and Nancy Nienhaus; aunts: Corey (Dusty) Reschke, Erin (Jeff) LeMahieu, and Molly (Conor) Stabb; cousins: Adler and Laken Reschke, Kyrie, Phoenix and Lyric LeMahieu, and Cooper and Caden Stabb; as well as special friends: Josh, Dylan, Jeremy, Alex, Anna and too many more to list. He was preceded in death by his uncles: Dick and Tom Nienhaus; and his great grandma: Lucille Schmidt.The visitation for Kolbe will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 537 N. Superior St. Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund benefiting young basketball players will be established."I want to thank my family for helping me raise the finest young man in the world. I couldn't have done it without you. Kolbe loved you all beyond measure." (Nikki)"Kolbe, my baby boy, the love of my life… nothing will ever be the same without you. You were my EVERYTHING! As big as you were, so was your heart and the love you gave. You will always be my hero. Love you more… Mom""Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us."