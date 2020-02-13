|
Konor Richard Marks
Seymour - Konor Richard Marks' life ended way too soon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from a snowmobile accident. Konor was born January 11, 2005 in Green Bay, the son of Paul and Connie Marks. Konor lived in Seymour, Wisconsin and attended Seymour High School. He was a cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
Konor loved spending time in the woods or on the lake. His loves included hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He so enjoyed just being outside, spending time with family and friends.
Konor was a great basketball and football player at Seymour High School. He shared a special bond with his brother, Kyler. Konor was a kind and caring soul, with an easy going and friendly personality. He loved going up north, fishing and boating and of course, enjoying Grandma Jean's awesome cooking. He further loved riding the UTV with Grandpa Dan and throwing cornhole bags with Grandma Carol.
Konor is survived by his father and mother, Paul and Connie (Miskoviak) Marks; his brother, Kyler; grandparents: Dan and Carol Marks and Jean Miskoviak; along with many uncles, aunts and cousins: Kevin and Katie Marks and daughter, Brielle; Godfather Scott and Angie Marks and their daughters, Maddie, Grace, and Lily; Rick and Julie Miskoviak and their children, Spencer, Mitchell, and McKenna; Tom and Godmother Tammy Krueser and their daughter, Kaitlyn (fiance Nick); Ryan and Kristen Miskoviak and their daughters, Marissa and Alyssa. Konor is preceded in death by Grandpa Dick Miskoviak.
Friends may call at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner and Pastor Vicky Jens Page officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Cicero.
Konor was grown up for his age, so easy to talk and be around. He liked to be busy and, on the go, and playing with his new puppies Bandit and Rocky. He was passionate about so many things in life and would get a twinkle in those beautiful brown eyes (when he wasn't wrestling with his brother). Konor buddy, you blessed our lives and left us way too early in life. You will forever be missed and your love carried in our hearts forever. Ride on in heaven our sweet child.
