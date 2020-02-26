|
|
Kristie Mary Schmidt
Combined Locks - Kristie "Kris" Schmidt, age 60, of Combined Locks, passed away peacefully at her home on February 25, 2020, after a hard-fought battle against cancer. She was born on March 15, 1959, daughter of the late George and Myrtle (Reynebeau) Roovers.
Kris brought joy and laughter to everyone in her life. She was always up for a good time and usually was having the best time of all! She loved being a mother and was a wonderful wife. Kris had an amazing friend group that enjoyed having girls weekends together. Her best friends were like family to her. Kris loved taking vacations and spending time up north. She was an avid boater and gardener. She always enjoyed shopping trips with her friends for décor in her home. Kris had a beautiful home that she poured her heart and soul into keeping it organized and well decorated. She always had a great passion for helping and caring for animals, especially her sweet dog Olive.
Kris worked at Thrivent for over 38 years before her retirement last year. She also frequently volunteered for the Combined Locks Advancement Association. Her quick wit, fun personality, and love for all will be deeply missed.
Kris is survived by her husband, Mike Schmidt; sons: Riley Ristau and Alrik Ristau; step daughters: Nicole Rhode, Michelle (Jeremy) Gremore and Kaitlyn (fiancé, Zeek) Schmidt; grandchildren: Avralena, Wesley, Nora and Audrey; siblings: Tim (Sandie) Roovers, Jim (Cheryl) Roovers, Mattie (Tim) Merkl and Steve (Kathy) Roovers; brothers and sisters-and-law: Julie Roovers, Vicki (Jim) Jansen and Ron (Jill) Schmidt; father-in-law, Robert Schmidt; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many wonderful friends.
Kris was preceded in death by her parents, George and Myrtle Roovers; brother, Greg Roovers; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Combined Locks. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Schmidt family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ascension Hospital and Ascension Hospice for the wonderful and heartfelt care that was given to Kris.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020