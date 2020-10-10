1/1
Kristine Marie Bartman-Tully
1969 - 2020
Kristine Marie Bartman-Tully

Darboy - Kristine M. Bartman-Tully, age 51, passed away at her home after a long battle with many health issues on October 8, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1969, daughter of Fred and Penny (Knaack) Bartman.

Even with all the health issues Kristine has encountered and overcome throughout her entire life she has always kept an incredibly positive attitude. She was loyal, compassionate and had so much empathy for everyone around her. Kristine worked for many years in the Kimberly School district and cherished the friendships she made and most importantly, being part of her community. It was the simple things in life that brought her the greatest joys such as time with family, especially with her daughter and granddaughter, going out to eat, playing cribbage, listening to music (most recently the Broadway Show Hamilton) and any activity that included summer. Her fondest memory was going to visit her parents in San Jose del Cabo and enjoying the warm weather, the culture, the ocean and beaches. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is with her Grandma right now looking down on all of us with the biggest smile, with no more pain, no more struggles and supporting all of us in every step of our life.

Kristine is survived by her daughter, Amber Tully; granddaughter, Olivia; parents: Fred Sr. and Penny Bartman; siblings: Carie (Dave) Gibbs and Fred (Michelle) Bartman; nieces and nephews: Jackson, Payton, Teagan and Molly; best friend, Pete Remmel; numerous aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.

Kristine was preceded in death by her grandmother and best friend, Loraine Knaack.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. The service will be livestreamed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook Page at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Kristine's name to help other people battling Epilepsy. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
