Kristy McDaniel
Neenah - Kristy Gene (Gawlick) McDaniel, age 61, passed away at home January 6, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Born February 2, 1958 to Jerome and Joan (Smith) Gawlick, Kristy graduated from Armstrong High School in 1978 and went on to spend most of her career as a professional caregiver and CNA, as well as owning/operating the Hi-Lo Inn with her husband in Waupun, WI.
Kristy married the love of her life on May 19, 1990 and raised two awesome daughters. She worked hard to provide for her family and save for her dream retirement. Kristy believed that good friends were family, always making room at her table and proudly "adopting" anyone who would have her as an honorary mom or grandma ("Busia"). Her sense of humor and incredible capacity for kindness lit up any room she walked into and touched more people than we will ever know. Kristy's greatest joys in life included spoiling her grandchildren and traveling with her husband in their RV.
Kristy is survived by her husband, Timothy, daughters Chelsie (Chris) and Kelsey, mother Joan, sister Kim, brother Kyle (Linda), grandchildren Lola, Flynn, Adelynn, Elijah and Declan, nieces Mandie, Kallie (Amanda), Lakota and Courtney, and nephews Austin and DJ (Vanessa) as well as great nieces and nephews and several "adopted" sisters, brothers, children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her step-son Tommy, brother Kelly, and father Jerome.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical team involved in her care, in particular the radiation team at Encircle Health who always greeted her with positivity, and her hospice nurses, Mary and Lorraine, and their wonderful CNAs.
A celebration of Kristy's life is planned for Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:30 to 5:00 pm at the C&C Tavern (hall) at 293 S. Green Bay Rd. Neenah, WI. With consideration to Kristy's love of misfit lap dogs, the family suggests a donation to her dog Louie's rescue, NEW Pawsibilities, in lieu of flowers.
