1/1
Kurt Diestler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt Diestler

Hortonville - Kurt G. Diestler went to his heavenly home on November 25, 2020, with his family by his side. He resided in Hortonville his whole life and worked at Fox Valley Steel and Wire in Hortonville for 41 years. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church. On February 14, 1976, he married the love of his life, Darla Pankow, where they celebrated 44 years of wedded bliss together. They have two children, one son Ryan, and one daughter Holly Diestler.

He enjoyed going to the NHRA drag races with his son twice a year in Vegas, NV. He also liked the yearly vacation that he took with his wife to the ocean. He liked playing with his fur grandbabies, Moose and Boomer, and babysat a lot for them. He enjoyed his family and was a great husband, best friend, and father.

He is survived by his wife, Darla, and son Ryan and daughter Holly. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Bruce Stamm and special friend Sue, Doug Pankow and special friend Diane, Gary Pankow and special friend Lynn, Randy(Char) Pankow, Darwin (Lisa) Pankow, Kevin (Mary) Pankow and one sister-in-law, Gwen (Craig) Hamilton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Aunts, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Alice Diestler, his sister Michele Stamm, his father-in-law Aaron Pankow and sister-in-law Eve Pankow.

Because of COVID, the family held a private service with Pastor Paustian officiating.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved