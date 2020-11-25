Kurt DiestlerHortonville - Kurt G. Diestler went to his heavenly home on November 25, 2020, with his family by his side. He resided in Hortonville his whole life and worked at Fox Valley Steel and Wire in Hortonville for 41 years. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church. On February 14, 1976, he married the love of his life, Darla Pankow, where they celebrated 44 years of wedded bliss together. They have two children, one son Ryan, and one daughter Holly Diestler.He enjoyed going to the NHRA drag races with his son twice a year in Vegas, NV. He also liked the yearly vacation that he took with his wife to the ocean. He liked playing with his fur grandbabies, Moose and Boomer, and babysat a lot for them. He enjoyed his family and was a great husband, best friend, and father.He is survived by his wife, Darla, and son Ryan and daughter Holly. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Bruce Stamm and special friend Sue, Doug Pankow and special friend Diane, Gary Pankow and special friend Lynn, Randy(Char) Pankow, Darwin (Lisa) Pankow, Kevin (Mary) Pankow and one sister-in-law, Gwen (Craig) Hamilton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Aunts, cousins, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Alice Diestler, his sister Michele Stamm, his father-in-law Aaron Pankow and sister-in-law Eve Pankow.Because of COVID, the family held a private service with Pastor Paustian officiating.