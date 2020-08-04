Kurt L. PodjaskiMenasha - Kurt L. Podjaski passed away early Saturday morning August 1, 2020 (age 57) at Peabody Manor from complications of his diabetes. Kurt was born July 23, 1963 to Raymond and LaVerne Podjaski. He was a graduate of Menasha high school. He was a truck driver for many years and drove semi until his health kept him off the roads. Everyone that knew Kurt loved him so much. He was the kindest and most compassionate person in this whole world. He had a good sense of humor and could make anyone laugh with his jokes. Heaven is surely getting a good one. He will truly be missed by his family and friends as they played an important part in his life.Kurt is survived by his mother, LaVerne; brother, Kevin (Lynn LaRock) and his children Joshua (Abby) Podjaski and Athena (Josiah) DeHusson; sister, Karen (John) Schumacher and her children Matthew (Maria) Hoheisel, Christopher (Melissia) Hoheisel and John Schumacher; sister, Kay (Tim) Geibel and her children Mike Geibel and Abby Geibel; sister, Kathy (Scott) Siebers and her children Reba (Jake) Pozorski and Venessa Siebers; great nieces and nephews: Emilye, Owen, Beau, Lily, Lena, Griffin, Maja, Sonya and Hyla; his best buddy Keith Strefling whom he called his brother and special friends, Lyle Van Asten, Jeff Frawley, Dan Robinson, Lisa Bloom, Greg Anderson and many aunts, uncles and cousinsKurt was preceded in death by his father, Raymond and infant niece Kaylee Siebers; grandparents, Alvin and Winifred Johnson; grandparents Anastazy "George" and Katherine Podjaski; special aunt and uncle Verna (Lester) Sprangers who were like second parents to him; special aunt and uncle Norman (Hazel) Johnson who he especially adored.Special thanks to all the medical staff he's had throughout his lifetime, Peabody Manor for the expert care he received in the last 2 years and special thank you to Oshkosh fire department for all the help they provided in his last month. Kurt was always appreciative and respected their dedication to helping others. Thank you to all law enforcement for their commitment and task of notifying family members of a loved ones passing and everything else they do to help save lives.There will be no funeral at this time and a private ceremony will be held at a later date. Please keep Kurt in your prayers and know that you now have another angel looking over you and smiling. We love you buddy!!