Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Kurt Robert Thein


1955 - 2019
Kurt Robert Thein

Town of Vinland - Kurt Robert Thein, age 64, of the Town of Vinland, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home. Kurt was born on December 20, 1955 in Appleton, son of the late Edward and Ruth (Frank) Thein. Kurt was a graduate of Appleton West High School class of 1974. He married Michele Wolf on September 14, 1985 and she preceded him in death on August 30, 1999. Kurt was a truck driver for Allied Chemical and most recently, Hydrite Chemical. He was passionate about model railroading, classic cars, spending time with family and friends, and his cats, Attie and Katmandu.

He is survived by his children, Christina and Derek (Sara) Thein; his sisters, Sandra Thein (James Schmidt), Janis Thein, and Sherry Thein and his brother, Steven (Coral) Thein. Kurt is further survived by his in-laws, Max and Deanna Wolf, Scott Wolf (Anna), Jordan Wolf, and Kimberly (Greg) Anderson; his cousins, Bill Frank and the rest of the Animal House, Dale Mike Yost, Bruce Kasubazski, and Scottie Gross; nieces and nephews Chris Thein, Cassandra (Ben) Schmalz, Chelsea (Roberto) Martinez, Jaimee Thein, Jennifer (Ryan) Hansen, and Cenya; and family friend Shawn Mahoney.

A visitation and gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
postcrescent