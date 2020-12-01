Kyle R. Komp
Neenah - Our son Kyle's story sounds all too familiar. On Thursday, November 26th, he lost his battle with addiction.
Kyle was born on March 3, 1999, and graduated from Hortonville High School in 2017, where he played soccer on the Varsity Team as a senior, one of the happiest times of his life. Growing up, Kyle enjoyed all kinds of animals. He loved the outdoors, hunting with his dad, going up north searching for turtles and snakes, taking care of his chickens, and riding motorcycles with his brother. He loved his mother more than anything and his dog Dutch. For those who truly knew Kyle, they immediately recognized that he would be the one to give the clothes off his back to a friend in need and the one who tried to save every homeless animal. He had a big heart for those less fortunate and would do anything for anyone.
Kyle suffered from addiction, a disease he struggled with for many years. While he was unable to overcome that battle, he was a fierce and persistent fighter who lived every day of his life as fully as he could.
An addict is fighting an uphill battle. As loved ones, we intervene and do what we can to show tough love and help them out of their agony. We do not want him defined by his addiction, but rather remembered as the Kyle we knew and loved.
Kyle was employed by McDonalds and received a scholarship through their program for secondary education where he pursued welding at Fox Valley Technical College. He most recently worked at the Neenah Foundry, a job that he loved.
Kyle is survived by his parents: Brian Komp and Kelli (Ron) Miller; his brother, Ryan: grandparents: Bev Komp, and Donna and Ed Moore, and Linda and Ron Miller. He is further survived by Aunt and Uncles: Brent and Khing Beyer, Craig and Twila Komp, Scott and Katie Komp, Brian and Laurie Rusch, Pat and Lisa Lamb, Mike and Tracy Miller, Kole and Sheri Kobel; and cousins: Gabby, Chloe, Eli, Calvin, Harrison, Mia, Maci, Tyler, Brittni, Nick, Lauren, Tess, Kole and Lane. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Ronald Beyer and Ronald Komp.
The family would like to thank everyone who has touched Kyle's life and walked this road with us. There are far too many to list. A special thank you to Dr. Steven Turchan for going above and beyond his professional duties in caring for Kyle, and to the staff at The Mooring House in Appleton, Wisconsin.
If love alone could have saved you, you would still be with us. Forever in our hearts.
Love Mom and Dad.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home Westgor Funeral Home, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. The Funeral service will be at 2:00PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Avenue, Appleton. The funeral will be live streamed at: faithfoxvalley.org/fmclive
In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a memorial fund for the Mooring House (Apricity) in Appleton, Wisconsin. Address is 607 W. 7th Street, Appleton, WI 54911.
