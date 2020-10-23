La Verne A. BannAppleton - La Verne A. Bann, age 98, from Appleton WI died October 20, 2020 at Brewster Village.La Verne was born February 5, 1922 to Arthur and Marian (Barron) Bann in Eau Claire WI. He graduated from Augusta High School, Augusta WI in 1940. La Verne married Margret Edwards on January 19, 1946 at the Methodist Church in Belmont, WI. They had three sons Duane (Lisa), Dean (Teddy), and David, followed by five grand children and eleven great- grandchildren.La Verne worked in sales for 35 years. The next six years he worked as a custodian for Faith Lutheran Church. After retiring in May of 1987 he and his wife Margret traveled with Laborers for Christ doing loving dedicated work in the building of Gods Church.La Verne enjoyed fishing and hunting in his free time. He was on the road traveling with his work so the hours spent at home with his family were precious to him. He was full of life and led a very active one. There was never a time that he said no if someone needed a helping hand.He will be missed by his family and friends.La Verne is survived by two sons, five grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife Margret and his son David.Rest in God's love La Verne. Thank you for sharing your life and love with us.Due to Covid there will be no services. He will be cremated and burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park with his loving wife Margret.A Memorial will be set up with: Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E Glendale Ave., Appleton, WI 54911